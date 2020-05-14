Filipino prospect Kai Sotto signs with G League | NBA News

Kai Sotto, a 7ft 2in middle from the Philippines, has grow to be the fourth participant to signal with the brand new G League choose crew for subsequent season.

Sotto’s signing was introduced on Wednesday. He joins five-star highschool recruits Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix on the brand new crew, one which will likely be unaffiliated with any NBA membership or any current G League franchise.

The NBA G League provides prime younger prospects an opportunity to start their skilled careers whereas receiving mentorship and life abilities coaching. Sotto may have the chance to speed up his on-court growth as he learns NBA-style basketball.

Sotto, ranked by ESPN because the No four participant in Georgia within the Class of 2020, spent this previous season at Atlanta-based sports activities growth organisation The Skill Factory.

Sotto in motion for the Philippines nationwide crew





He turned 18 on Monday and had garnered consideration in the course of the recruiting course of from a number of SEC faculties however determined the G League’s path towards getting ready for the 2021 NBA Draft was his best option.

Sotto excelled at Ateneo de Manila High School in Quezon City, the Philippines. In February, he participated within the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp throughout NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago. He has represented the Philippines in a number of competitions, together with the 2019 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup.

