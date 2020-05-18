Filipino family told to ‘go back to China and take COVID-19 with you’ 

A 12-year-old Filipino boy was chased by a Siberian husky as its proprietor’s good friend told his family to ‘go back to China’ and ‘take your COVID-19 with you’.

The boy’s father, who wished to be generally known as Rob, was taking a stroll with his spouse and sons, aged 12 and 4, round their neighbourhood in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday evening.

They observed the husky when it was about 100m away and Rob began barking at it in a bid to maintain it away from his family.

But Rob stated the canine caught their scent was gearing up to assault, the NZ Herald reported.

A 12-year-old Filipino boy has been chased by a Siberian husky (pictured with its proprietor and others on the scene) as its proprietor’s good friend told his family to ‘go back to China’

He snatched his youngest son from his pram, because the pet’s proprietor got here operating in direction of them.

‘I stated you really want to management your animal … as a result of I’m prepared to hit your canine with this pram,’ Rob told the canine proprietor, whose good friend had appeared on the scene.

The state of affairs then was what Rob described as a ‘racial assault’ when the good friend began yelling at his family.

‘Go back to China, you bloody … take your COVID-19 with you,’ the canine proprietor’s good friend yelled on the family, who’re from the Philippines.

The canine chased Rob’s oldest son whereas the state of affairs unfolded.

The husky proprietor’s good friend stated the boy began operating away, however the animal chased him pondering it was a recreation.

The canine proprietor denied Rob’s claims the husky was aggressive.

He told the publication Rob scared him when he threatened the kill the canine whereas wielding the pram. He additionally stated Rob grabbed his arm.

The canine proprietor’s good friend claimed Rob was assaulting him and began yelling for neighbours to name for emergency companies to intervene, however nobody referred to as the police.

The state of affairs then was what Rob described as a racial assault when the good friend began yelling at his family. Pictured: Two individuals concerned within the altercation

The good friend stated the video, which was filmed by Rob’s spouse, put him in a foul mild and solely confirmed a snippet of the bigger occasion.

He stated he isn’t racist however made the feedback within the warmth of the second. He wished Rob to depart as a result of he saved arguing, which is why he told the family to go back to China.

He doesn’t know why he told them to ‘take COVID-19 with you’.

About a dozen neighbours got here exterior to ease the state of affairs.

One could be heard within the video telling each events to relax.

Rob’s family made a grievance to police concerning the racial slurs made by the canine proprietor’s good friend, who’s attempting to cost Rob for assault.

A police spokeswoman told the publication they’re making inquiries concerning the incident.