File Data Recovery: Pc Hard Drive Data Recovery, Usb Data Recovery, Mac Data Recovery, Android Data Recovery, Data Recovery Services

After reading this book, you will be able to take necessary steps to protect your data from loss & recover it.
After reading this book, you will be able to take necessary steps to protect your data from loss & recover it.
What You’ll Get Inside:
Data Loss
Reason of Data Loss
1) System Failure
Prevention
2) Human Errors
3) Software Corruption
4) Computer viruses and Malware
5) Natural Disasters
What is Data Recovery?
How Data Recovery Process Work
File Data Recovery for Hard Drive
How you can determine a Physical Hard Drive Failure
When you will have to Recover Hard Drive
Recovering Hard Drive
Deleted File Recovery [Windows]
Formatted Drive Recovery
RAW Recovery
Recovering Files on Partition is lost
File/Data Recovery for unreachable partition
File Recovery in case all the Partitions are lost
File Data Recovery for Mac
Introduction to MAC
Undelete files on MAC
Recovering deleted file from Trash
Why deleted data is recoverable
File recovery in MAC
Hard Drive Data Recovery for MAC
Lost Partition Recovery in MAC
Recovering Data from Lost Partition
File Data Recovery for USB
What is USB Flash Drive
Reason of losing files from USB Flash Drive
Recovering File from Formatted USB Drive
Recovering Lost Data from Pen Drive
Reasons of File/Data Loss on Pen Drive
Recovering Pen Drive Data (Using EaseUs Data Recovery Software)
File Data Recovery for Memory Card & SD Card
Reasons and Solutions of Data Loss
File Data Recovery for Android
Reason of Data Loss on Android
Recovering Lost Data
File Data Recovery For iPhone
Reason of Data Losing on I-Phone
Recovering iPhone Data
Process 1 [Restoring data directly from iPhone]
Process 2 [Restoring data from iTunes Backup]
Process 3 [Restoring data from iCloud Backup]
Data Recovery Software’s
Data Recovery Software for PC
1. Recuva
2. Pandora Recovery
3. Puran File Recovery
4. Glary Undelete
5. SoftPerfect File Recovery
6. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard
7. Wise Data Recovery
8. Restoration
9. Free Undelete
10. ADRC Data Recovery Tools
Data Recovery Software for Android
1. Android Data Recovery
2 Data Recovery for Android
3. iCare Recovery
4. Data Recovery from Google Store
5. MyJad Android Data Recovery
Take a Sneak Peak Inside (page 12):
"Mac is the one of the most favorite operating system to users. It is introduced by Apple Inc. From the very beginning of the release Mac has won users mind. The developer of Mac has worked to give maximum protection to their user’s data. However, like windows Mac users also face problem of data losing.
Reason of data losing is same as data losing on Windows.
Now I am going to describe how you can recover files on MAC using a small software called “EaseUs Data Recovery”. It allows users to quickly get deleted, damaged or formatted data."