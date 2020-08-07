File Data Recovery: Pc Hard Drive Data Recovery, Usb Data Recovery, Mac Data Recovery, Android Data Recovery, Data Recovery Services



Data loss can be happened either human made cause or system failure. If we know the reasons of data loss, we can reduce our data loss. In this section of this book, I’ll introduce you with most common reason of data loss.

After reading this book, you will be able to take necessary steps to protect your data from loss & recover it.

You Are Strong Enough To Recover Your Data By Yourself. I Know That You CAN Do It. I Trust In You. With A Few Secrets Mentioned In This Book You Will Be Able To Recover Your Data By Yourself. Trust In Yourself. I Trust In You Because You Are A Good Person And I Want To Share My Secrets With You.

What You’ll Get Inside:

Data Loss

Reason of Data Loss

1) System Failure

Prevention

2) Human Errors

3) Software Corruption

4) Computer viruses and Malware

5) Natural Disasters

What is Data Recovery?

How Data Recovery Process Work

File Data Recovery for Hard Drive

How you can determine a Physical Hard Drive Failure

When you will have to Recover Hard Drive

Recovering Hard Drive

Deleted File Recovery [Windows]

Formatted Drive Recovery

RAW Recovery

Recovering Files on Partition is lost

File/Data Recovery for unreachable partition

File Recovery in case all the Partitions are lost

File Data Recovery for Mac

Introduction to MAC

Undelete files on MAC

Recovering deleted file from Trash

Why deleted data is recoverable

File recovery in MAC

Hard Drive Data Recovery for MAC

Lost Partition Recovery in MAC

Recovering Data from Lost Partition

File Data Recovery for USB

What is USB Flash Drive

Reason of losing files from USB Flash Drive

Recovering File from Formatted USB Drive

Recovering Lost Data from Pen Drive

Reasons of File/Data Loss on Pen Drive

Recovering Pen Drive Data (Using EaseUs Data Recovery Software)

File Data Recovery for Memory Card & SD Card

Reasons and Solutions of Data Loss

File Data Recovery for Android

Reason of Data Loss on Android

Recovering Lost Data

File Data Recovery For iPhone

Reason of Data Losing on I-Phone

Recovering iPhone Data

Process 1 [Restoring data directly from iPhone]

Process 2 [Restoring data from iTunes Backup]

Process 3 [Restoring data from iCloud Backup]

Data Recovery Software’s

Data Recovery Software for PC

1. Recuva

2. Pandora Recovery

3. Puran File Recovery

4. Glary Undelete

5. SoftPerfect File Recovery

6. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

7. Wise Data Recovery

8. Restoration

9. Free Undelete

10. ADRC Data Recovery Tools

Data Recovery Software for Android

1. Android Data Recovery

2 Data Recovery for Android

3. iCare Recovery

4. Data Recovery from Google Store

5. MyJad Android Data Recovery

Take a Sneak Peak Inside (page 12):

"Mac is the one of the most favorite operating system to users. It is introduced by Apple Inc. From the very beginning of the release Mac has won users mind. The developer of Mac has worked to give maximum protection to their user’s data. However, like windows Mac users also face problem of data losing.

Reason of data losing is same as data losing on Windows.

Now I am going to describe how you can recover files on MAC using a small software called “EaseUs Data Recovery”. It allows users to quickly get deleted, damaged or formatted data."