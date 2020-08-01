Fiji announces first coronavirus death, health officials say it isn’t a sign of outbreak

“In many other countries, news of the first death due to the virus has signaled an intensifying of the outbreak,” he stated, according to AFP. “This is not the case for Fiji. The virus is not present in Fijian communities, nor is there any risk of infection among the Fijian public.”

The victim, a 66- year-old guy, checked favorable for the infection after he went back to Fiji from India, according to AFP.

Waqainabete provided acknowledgements to the guy’s household, AFP reported.

“This is an enormous tragedy for them, and I can tell you that our staff at the ministry of health and medical services are devastated by this loss as well,” Waqainabete stated.

The guy was one of 9 others who had actually come to the island country from India and checked favorable for the infection. All 9 cases have actually been under quarantine because July 1, AFP reported.

Waqainabete apparently stated that they have actually had “zero interaction” with the rest of Fiji’s population, according to AFP.

According to the outlet, Fiji had actually been totally free of the coronavirus for 4 weeks. The nation’s previous 18 cases had actually all recuperated.

Waqainabete stated Fiji still plans to repatriate its residents and isolate cases of the coronavirus upon going back to Fiji in order to prevent spreading out the infection amongst the basic population, AFP reported.

In order to safeguard themselves from the coronavirus, Fiji and other island countries in the Pacific Ocean closed their borders and close down tourist trade, regardless of the financial loss, according to AFP.