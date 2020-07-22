FIIDO L2 Folding EBike, 350W Aluminum Electric Bicycle with Pedal for Adults and Teens, 14″ Electric Bike 15Mph with 48V/20AH Lithium-Ion Battery, Gray



Focusing on the field of portable smart riding, dedicating to innovation, cutting-edge technology and high-quality materials, FIIDO electric bike aims to provide customers with practical, free and personalized sports & outdoors life. Easy travel, FIIDO is preferred!

FIIDO L2 Folding EBike, 350W Aluminum Electric Bicycle with Pedal for Adults and Teens, 14″ Electric Bike 20Mph with 48V/20AH Removable Lithium-Ion Battery, Gray

Specifications:

Electric Bike System: FIIDO System | Electric Motorcycle: support | Power Assist System: 3 gear power boost | Operating temperature: -10°～50° | Maximum Speed: 25KM/H | Gradeability: 30 degree | Battery: high quality lion battery | Input voltage: 100V-240V | System voltage: 48V | Amps: 20Ah | Recharge Time: 6 hours | Battery ensure: 1 years/500 charges | Electric Motorcycle Range: Up to 90KM～130KM | Maximum Range: Up to 160KM～190KM | Display: LED Display | Drive Type: Rear Drive | Component ensure : 1 Year | Frame Material: Aluminium Alloy | Frame: Aluminium | Front Brake: Mechanical Disc Brakes | Brake Type:Mechanical Disc Brakes | Chainset: Prowheel Steel 52 Tooth | | Chain: kmc| Pedals Included: Yes | Geometry: MTB | Grips: Rubber | Handlebars:Aluminium Alloy | Pedals: Alloy | Rear Brake: Mechanical Disc Brakes | Rear Hub: 350W motor | Rims: Alloy | Wheel Size: 14″ | Tyre Size: 14 x 2.125 inch | Tyres: Cheng Shin Tire | Frame ensure: 1 years | Net Weight (KG): 27KG | Gross Weight(KG): 31.5KG | Saddle height : 68cm～104cm | Folded Size: 77cm*43cm*67cm | Size: 130cm*45cm*104cm | Pack Size:134cm*24cm*57cm

Folding E-Bike

On the go? A quick-latch, three-fold design lets the FIIDO E-bike collapse easily. Stow it in compact spaces. Transport it in a small trunk. Carry it next to you on the subway seat, bus or under your desk. When you’re ready to ride, simply unfold, hop on, power up — and go!

Dual Disc Brakes

Due to a new technology of the dual disc brakes on front and rear wheels, the brakes on the go are more stable and effective.

14 Inch Tires

The large wheels hub and rear shock absorber for improved road access and better comfort. Lightweight and Speedy.

Long Battery Life

It is equipped with a removable 350W high-magnification brushless motor and a 48V 20AH removable lithium-ion battery. The speed can reach 25km/h and it can ride up to 190km.

Model

FIIDO D2

FIIDO D2S

FIIDO D3

FIIDO D3S

FIIDO L2

Motor

250W

250W

250W

250W

350W

Battery

36V/7.8Ah

36V/7.8Ah

36V/5.2Ah

36V/7.8Ah

48V/20Ah

Wheel Size

16″

16″

14″

16″

14″

Maximum Range

50KM

50KM

35KM

50KM

190KM

Maximum Speed

15Mph

15Mph

15Mph

15Mph

15Mph

Value

599.99 USD

619.99 USD

569.99 USD

619.99 USD

789.99 USD

[Folding & Lightweight E-Bike] – This FIIDO L2 electric bike is very lightweight and easy to fold, making it easy to store. You can easily put it in the trunk of any car, or you can put it in the corner of your home or office.

[Intelligent Cycling Model] – The electric bicycle has three riding modes options. You can choose the mode of the pure electric or the electric assist to relax, or the mode of pedal riding to exercise. The bike body is made of high-strength aluminum alloy, which is light and rustproof. The design of large wheels hub and rear shock absorber for improved road access and better comfort.

[Safe & Stable Riding] – The E-Bike has adopted a new technology of the dual disc brakes on front and rear wheels, which makes the brakes more stable and effective. It is equipped with an instrument display and a LED headlight. That ensures a safer ride for you at night.

[Powerful Performance] – It is equipped with a 350W high-magnification brushless motor and a 48V 20AH removable lithium-ion battery. The speed can reach 25km/h and it can ride up to 190km. ( The battery is removable and can be installed and removed manually and the bike has 3 gear power boost [Power assist system] )

[Warranty Policy & Assemble] – E-bike and battery are 1-year-warranty, the ebike parts are free for the customers during the quality assurance period. Our customer service team offers the best customer support in the industry, available seven days a week via live chat.