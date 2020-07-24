FIIDO D2S Folding EBike, 250W Aluminum Electric Bicycle with Pedal for Adults and Teens, 16″ Electric Bike 15Mph with 36V/7.8AH Lithium-Ion Battery, Professional Quick-Shift Shimano 6-Speed, Gray



Product Description

Focusing on the field of portable smart riding, dedicating to innovation, cutting-edge technology and high-quality materials, FIIDO electric bike aims to provide customers with practical, free and personalized sports & outdoors life. Easy travel, FIIDO is preferred!

FIIDO D2S Aluminium Alloy Folding Electric Bike, 16 inch Lightweight Electric Bicycle Sporting Shimano 6 Speed Gear E-Bike with 36V 7.8AH Built-in Lithium Battery with 250W Motor.

Specifications:

Electric Bike System: FIIDO System | Electric Motorcycle: support | Power Assist System: 3 gear power boost | Operating temperature: -10°～50° | Maximum Speed: 25KM/H | Gradeability: 30 degree | Battery: high quality lion battery | Input voltage: 100V-240V | System voltage: 36V | Amps: 7.8Ah | Recharge Time: 5 hours | Battery ensure: 1 years/500 charges | Electric Motorcycle Range: Up to 20KM～35KM | Maximum Range: Up to 40KM～50KM | Display: LED Display | Drive Type: Rear Drive | Component ensure : 1 Year | Frame Material: Aluminium Alloy | Frame: Aluminium | Front Brake: Mechanical Disc Brakes | Brake Type: Mechanical Disc Brakes | Chainset: Prowheel Steel 52 Tooth | Gears: Shimano | Chain: kmc| Pedals Included: Yes | Geometry: MTB | Grips: Rubber | Handlebars: Aluminium Alloy | Pedals: Alloy | Rear Brake: Mechanical Disc Brakes | Rear Hub: 250W XiongDa motor | Rims: Alloy | Wheel Size: 16″ | Tyre Size: 16 x 1.95 inch | Tyres: Cheng Shin Tire | Frame ensure: 1 years | Net Weight (KG): 19.5KG | Gross Weight(KG): 24.7KG | Saddle height : 70cm～100cm | Folded Size: 75cm*35cm*65cm | Size: 135cm*40cm*110cm | Package Size:80cm*43cm*60cm

It includes the fully electric drive, electric assist, pedal riding three modes. The fully electric and electric assist modes can be switched at will. With Shimano 6-speed shift, the ride is comfortable in different road conditions.

Folding E-Bike



On the go? A quick-latch, three-fold design lets the FIIDO E-bike collapse easily. Stow it in compact spaces. Transport it in a small trunk. Carry it next to you on the subway seat, bus or under your desk. When you’re ready to ride, simply unfold, hop on, power up — and go!

Powerful Battery



The battery is a 36V 7.8Ah high quality Lithium battery capacity which charges in 4 – 5 Hours. No need to remove the battery, just plug and charge through the charging port under the aluminium alloy body.

IP54 Waterproof



The FIIDO E-bike supports the IP54 waterproof. (The waterproof level of Switch Control is also IP54.) The product is fully protected against solid objects and splashing of water from any angle. Just enjoy the riding as you like.

FIIDO Folding Electric Bike 6 Speed Gear E-Bike



Shimano 6 Speed Shifter

6 speed gear transmission is very helpful to reduce your physical exertion in the condition of poor physical strength. Speed change and bright LED light for easy riding.

Fit for You

A comfortable ride is a quality ride. Adjust the seat to find your optimal riding balance. Cruise with comfort with ergonomic paddle-shaped grips.

Dual Disc Brakes

Due to a new technology of the dual disc brakes on front and rear wheels, the brakes on the go are more stable and effective.

16 Inch Tires

The large wheels hub and rear shock absorber for improved road access and better comfort. Lightweight and Speedy.

Product Features of D2 Gear-Shift Version:



1. This bike has a built-in battery design and built-in battery; three-speed electric power-assisted shifting and Shimano 6-speed mechanical shifting; multiple modes can be adjusted for different road conditions (large wheels and added rear shock absorbers, road passability And better use comfort, the body can be folded in half)

2. Three riding modes: electric, cycling, and electric assist;

3. Electric and power-assisted mode switching automatically senses, when the throttle is turned, it is automatically in electric mode; without accelerator, pedaling is the electric power-assisted mode;

4. The bike weighs only 19.5KG;

5. Equipped with 16-inch large wheels, Taiwan original rear shock absorber, better road passability and comfortable use.

6. The body is made of high-strength aluminum alloy material, which is light and does not rust.

7. Use brushless toothed motor, lower power consumption, endurance is 20% stronger than normal brushless toothless motor, and more starting torque

8. D2 is equipped with a 52-tooth chainring and a 6-speed Shimano shift, which is comfortable for riding and adapts to different road conditions;

9. Front and rear double disc brakes for more stable and effective braking.

10. Electric power assist speed (the results may vary depending on the rider’s weight and environment, road conditions):

1)First gear assist speed: 10KM / H;

2)The second gear assist speed is about 15KM / H

3)Third gear boost speed: 20KM / H; Maximum load: 120KG

Input voltage: 100V-240V

Maximum speed: 25KM

Maximum climbing degree: 30 degrees

Motor power: 250w

Service

We provide a one-year after-sale service.

Please keep the after-sale card in the package.

Please tell us if you have any questions.

Model

FIIDO D2

FIIDO D2S

FIIDO D3

FIIDO D3S

FIIDO L2

Motor

250W

250W

250W

250W

350W

Battery

36V/7.8Ah

36V/7.8Ah

36V/5.2Ah

36V/7.8Ah

48V/20Ah

Wheel Size

16″

16″

14″

16″

14″

Maximum Range

50KM

50KM

35KM

50KM

190KM

Maximum Speed

15Mph

15Mph

15Mph

15Mph

15Mph

Value

599.99 USD

619.99 USD

569.99 USD

619.99 USD

769.99 USD

