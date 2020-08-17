Fighting future in doubt as Jones vacates UFC belt By Reuters





STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The fighting future of American Jon Jones is in doubt following his statement on social networks that he has actually left the UFC light heavyweight title following a public spat over pay with the battle promo business.

Jones, whose just expert loss in 27 battles came over method of disqualification, has actually been the dominant force in the department for nearly a years, however prohibits for doping and concerns outside the octagon have actually stained his otherwise outstanding fighting record.

“Just got off the phone with the UFC, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs,” Jones composed on Twitter, including in a subsequent tweet that the promoter declined to renegotiate his pay.

Jones offered no sign as to what he prepares to do next, tweeting just that “In good faith I will be staying in the (USADA) testing pool for probably the next half year or so. I’ll continue to lift weights and train all the different martial arts.”