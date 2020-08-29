Fighting for social justice is in the WNBA’s DNA

From LGBTQ rights to racial justice, WNBA gamers have actually been singing for years, considering that the league’s inaugural season in 1997.

Though Colin Kaepernick ended up being the face of cops cruelty presentations in 2016, WNBA gamers really started opposing prior to he did.

Members of the Minnesota Lynx, then ruling WNBA champs, held a news conference prior to their video game on July 9, 2016, to raise awareness of cops violence after the killing ofPhilando Castile They likewise used t-shirts with the names of Alton Sterling and Castile on the back.

At the press conference, Rebekkah Brunson, then a captain for the Lynx, discussed the cops shootings.

“What is happening now is not new. Racism and unjust phobic fear of Black males and disregard of Black females is very real. When we look at the facts, it’s hard to deny there’s a real problem in our society,” stated Brunson, now a coachfor the Lynx “If we take this time to see that this is a human issue, and speak out together, we can greatly decrease fear and create change.”

Their actions were effective, a lot so that 4 off-duty police officers working the video game that night walked off.

As the season endured, gamers throughout the league continued to object. Entire teams knelt throughout the anthem. Players used black warmup t-shirts to reveal their uniformity. They went on, undeterred, even when the league threatened to fine them.

Elizabeth Williams, a gamer for the Atlanta Dream, was prepared into the league in 2015. She informed CNN that it’s simple to forget …