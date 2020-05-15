Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa – video | World news

The current coronavirus pandemic is simply exacerbating the issues at the moment dealing with herders, often known as pastoralists, in Kenya. They’ve seen their livestock devastated and crops destroyed after the worst locust invasions in 70 years and vlllagers are bracing themselves for an additional swarm, 400 instances bigger if left unchecked. With much less vegetation for grazing, herders can generally infringe on neighbours land, inflicting violent battle.

We observe Josephine Ekiru, a peace-builder, who’s attempting to assist as financial insecurity attributable to the pandemic fuels assaults