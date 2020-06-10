Fighters have reached agreement over two-fight deal, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed terms on a two-fight deal, based on Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Speculation about a blockbuster bout involving the British pair has been steadily building since Fury dethroned Deontay Wilder to become WBC heavyweight champion, with Joshua regaining his WBA, IBF and WBO titles by outpointing Andy Ruiz within their rematch last December.

And while Hearn insists there are a number of obstacles to overcome, Joshua’s promoter unveiled the fighters are “in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight” and that their first meeting will require place next year.

“We’re making great progress,” Hearn told Sky Sports News. “There remains a lot to over come. We will be looking at venues and dates. It’s fair to express (Joshua and Fury) come in agreement about the financial terms of the fight.