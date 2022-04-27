The ARF “Nikol Aghbalyan” student union continues to protest today demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan. The members of the union paralyzed Mashtots Avenue for some time.

“Two days ago, inside the RA sovereign territory, in the territory of Syunik Nerkin Hand, the enemy placed another base. Fight for every piece of the homeland. “They will come to Yerevan as well, they will arrive,” one of the young people called on the citizens to join him through a loudspeaker.

The young people closed the Mashtots Avenue-Amiryan intersection chanting “Armenia without Nikol”, “Armenia without Turks”.

They had placed a mobile house with the word POLIS in the middle of the street. The hut was brought to show that if the people do not stand up, Turkish-Azerbaijani police bases will soon appear in Yerevan as well.

Luiza SUKIASYAN