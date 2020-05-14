Fight Breaks Out At Red Lobster After Customer Flips Her Biscuits Over 3-Hour Wait – Watch!

Someone was hangry!

A Pennsylvania lady has actually come to be the web’s latest bane after she was taped freaking out beyond a Red Lobster on Mother’s Day because, according to records, she needed to wait 3 hrs for her food.

The currently- viral video footage (listed below) reveals a worker throwing the unknown lady– that was not putting on a face mask at the time– out of the fish and shellfish chain. She after that attempts to require her back inside while yelling to obtain her “motherf**king money” back prior to slapping a worker in the face, motivating the employee to draw the customer’s hair.

After both females are divided, the customer states she was “assaulted” and also had “a whole crowd to see it.” Classy …

Of training course, others that existed responded by advising her she tossed the initial attack.

According to the York Daily Record, regional authorities reacted to the case and also spoke with the team entailed. Although the lady in the video clip had actually currently left, police officers obviously overtook her at a various place.

take a look at the video clip (listed below) to see the girl turn her cheddar biscuits.

A Karen Goes Berserk at Red Lobster on Mother’s Day (YORK, ) Woman trouble that she needs to wait 3 hrs for food from Red Lobster on Mother’s Day when the dining establishment has actually a decreased team. pic.twitter.com/gEnZI9vPh3 — iGrowCannabis &#x 1f331; &#x 1f5fd; (@ArmoredGoat) May 12, 2020