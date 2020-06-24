Fight against malaria, TB and HIV hit as resources diverted to Covid-19, survey shows

The fight against malaria, HIV and TB has been severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, risking a massive rise in the number of deaths and infections.

A survey of the 106 countries where in actuality the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria targets its budget found that nearly three quarters of programmes have now been disrupted as a result of the pandemic.

The survey shows that HIV and TB laboratory services are under huge pressure, with 20 % experiencing high or high levels of disruption with many now dedicated to testing for Covid-19.

HIV prevention programmes have now been interrupted since they depend on face-to-face interventions which were rendered impossible during lockdowns. There are also shortages of vital antiretroviral treatment as a result of restrictions on movement.

Malaria get a handle on has also been affected with delays in mosquito net distribution and indoor spraying programmes.

The fund warns why these disruptions risk fuelling a massive rise in the number of deaths and infections for initially in many years, reversing higher than a decade of progress.

In 2018 the number of deaths from the three diseases together amounted to 2.4 million worldwide but analyses from the World Health Organization, UNAids and the Stop TB Partnership show that number could nearly double.

The report warns that Covid-19 represents a “fundamental threat” to people already affected by the three diseases. Not only are they vulnerable to the coronavirus itself nevertheless they are likely to be more prone to the other infectious disease killers. The economic impact of Covid-19 can also be more likely to hit them.