Fifty-Mile-Long Garage Sale during pandemic more subdued than usual in Cayuga County | Local News

Amy Martens, who hosted a sale on her home, has actually been included in the occasion for several years, stated it’s an efficient method to “get rid of my junk” and make a little money. Martens and her bro Jamie Glimpse stated they thought service has actually been busier this year.

“I believe that people want to get out because they’ve been locked up so long and they want to try to get out and do something,” Glimpse stated.

“And they got extra money, I guess,” Martens included.

Among those at Martens’ home were Ryan Rewa and her child Aiden,16 Ryan stated she was searching for clothing for her kids ahead of the brand-new academic year and likewise on the lookout for bear statues for her mom.

A little more down the roadway, Douglas McConnell and Mike Getek traded jokes as individuals took a look at the important things they had on display screen. They stated sales had actually been strong. Getek, who had not included products at the occasion prior to this year, stated he initially had 60 glasses and offered them all.

Friends and occasion beginners Aaron Foster and Nico Vojnovich searched at various sales. Vojnovich stated she likes “decorative but useful” products while Foster was interested in having a look at out tools and useful products.