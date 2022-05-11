The Shirak Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee found out during the rally organized by the political opposition during the rally organized by the political opposition on the case of violence against elderly men within the framework of the criminal case under investigation, other necessary measures taken jointly with the RA Police. The identity of this person, who was born in 1994 in Yerevan. born Gor Matyosyan. The latter was arrested.

It should be noted that during the preliminary investigation of the mentioned criminal case, three persons were arrested, one person was involved as an accused, and the investigator made a decision to arrest him as a measure of restraint.

Measures are being taken to identify the other persons involved in the incident and to give a criminal assessment in accordance with their actions.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE

