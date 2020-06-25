Fifteen police officers injured as Brixton party ends in violence

More than a dozens of police officers have been injured during violent schisme in Brixton after a big “music event” received out of control.

Footage upon social media demonstrated a number of police vehicles becoming smashed in addition to officers hunted down during schisme with a big crowd nearby the Angell Town estate. Bottles were being chucked at officers as the particular authorities have been chased through the area.

One female described the particular scene as “disgusting and sickening”. She tweeted: “They are out of control and you want to continue to ease lockdown? How were they allowed to have a BLOCK PARTY that had hundreds of people and it didn’t get locked off?”

She additional: “And this wasn’t even the worst part, weapons were thrown at police, an abandoned police car smashed up, people’s cars parked smashed! Police driven out onto the main road by these disgraceful people, shame on all of you!”

A further video posted in order to Twitter displays hundreds of individuals running aside in concern. The state on the video clip is that somebody has been chance.