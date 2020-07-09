FIFA takes full control of VAR in letter to member associations | Football News







FIFA has taken full operational control of Video Assistant Referees [VARs], world football’s governing body has informed all associations.

Mattias Grafstrom, FIFA’s deputy general secretary for football, told all 211 associations in a letter on June 29.

The International Football Association Board [IFAB], football’s lawmakers, have previously worked closely with FIFA on the development and implementation of VAR in all competitions, including technological matter, training and education.

FIFA has taken full control of VAR

Grafstrom’s letter states: “We are proud that the introduction of VARs has been a universal success, with the implementation of the VAR system now complete in over 100 competitions globally.

“Following the successful launch period where FIFA worked in conjunction with The IFAB, we would like to inform you that all VAR-related activities will now transfer to FIFA.”

All VAR-related questions, comments or suggestions have been directed to FIFA from July 1.

FIFA will continue to work with IFAB on matters involving VAR protocol, the Laws of the Game or approval requirements.

0:36 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he does not understand the principles surrounding VAR after Eddie Nketiah was sent off against Leicester. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says that he doesn’t comprehend the rules surrounding VAR after Eddie Nketiah was sent off against Leicester.

IFAB secretary Lukas Brud has told Sky Sports News it had been always the intention for VAR’s operational plans to be taken over by FIFA.

Last December Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s chief of global football development, called on Premier League referees to use pitchside monitors before generally making decisions using VAR.

“That, for me, is the most important worry,” said Wenger, after a meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in Belfast.

Arsene Wenger previously called on Premier League referees to use pitchside monitors before making decisions using VAR

“The referee needs to have a monitor to check if he was right or wrong. He will gain in credibility, especially, knowing that the people at VAR have yet the experience to make these kinds of decisions. He has a review to see if he was right or wrong. That is important for his confidence as well.”

He added: “I think it’s working much better than we think. You want VAR to intervene at the right moment. They are not the ones who should make the decisions but the ones who help the referees make the right decisions.”