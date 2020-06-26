FIFA releases $ 1.5 billion aid fund for federations – Armenian News

The international football federation (FIFA) released Thursday a fund of assist with the various federations to the tune of 1.5 billion dollars (1.32 billion euros) in the shape of grants and loans, Web24.news reports, citing the organization’s president, Gianni Infantino.

“FIFA has unanimously approved a 1.5 billion USD aid plan,” said Gianni Infantino, after a council meeting stating that FIFA will exercise “strict control over the use funds ”.

The advance payment of $ 150 million in aid to the federations had been already announced in April.