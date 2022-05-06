The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) միջազգային The Council of International Football Associations (IFAB) is considering increasing the duration of football matches from 90 to 60 minutes, former English referee Mark Clattenburg wrote in his column in the Daily Mail.

It is supposed that the pauses announced during the game will be stopped by the stopwatch, as is customary, for example, in hockey or basketball.

Clattenburg considers the main reason for this to be the dissatisfaction of the losing teams, as a compensated time for giving them a few minutes unreasonably. The most recent example, according to him, is “Manchester City”, which lost to “Real” in the return semi-final of the Champions League. The English club reprimanded the referee for giving him only 3 minutes as compensation. The team only needed one goal to “save” the outcome of the game.

According to the former referee, in case of the decision to reduce the playing time, similar problems will be settled, there will be no contradictions, as each game will have the same duration.