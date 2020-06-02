FIFA calls for ‘common sense’ as German FA investigates Floyd protests – Panorama

FIFA has known as on leagues to make use of “common sense” when deciding whether or not to self-discipline footballers for displaying political messages after a number of gamers within the German Bundesliga known as for justice for George Floyd throughout matches.

“FIFA fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case,” world soccer’s governing physique stated in a press release on Tuesday, in keeping with AFP report.

After scoring in his group’s win at Paderborn on Sunday, Borussia Dortmund’s English winger Jadon Sancho lifted his shirt to disclose the message “Justice for George Floyd”.

His group-mate Achraf Hakimi and Schalke’s American midfielder Weston McKennie expressed related calls for justice, whereas Borussia Moenchengladbach’s French ahead Marcus Thuram took a knee after scoring for his group in reminiscence of Floyd.

Floyd died final week after a white policeman in Minneapolis kneeled on the handcuffed man’s neck for a number of minutes. The incident has sparked days of violent protests throughout the United States.



