FIFA 21 Progress, Save Games Won’t Transfer From PS4, Xbox One to PS5, Xbox Series X

FIFA 21 just isn’t a regular release, as it bridges two console generations, what with the impending launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X in late 2020. As such, EA Sports has promised that players who buy FIFA 21 on PS4 and Xbox One will receive a free copy on respective next-gen platform. But if you should be planning to avail offering, you might not want to start playing in October. EA Sports has revealed that FIFA 21 progress and save games — with the exception of Ultimate Team and Volta Football — won’t carry over from existing consoles to new ones. That is disappointing, and hopefully, EA will fix this in time.

In a FAQ post on the official FIFA 21 internet site, EA writes: “All progress you make or content you acquire within FIFA 21 Ultimate Team (including players, items, coins, FIFA Points, match record, and leaderboard placement), as well as all progression in Volta Football will transfer from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and back, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X and back. Progress within all other modes including Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, etc. will be specific to the console you are playing on and won’t transfer between consoles.”

It’s unclear why FIFA 21 progression on Online Seasons and Co-op Seasons won’t carry over from current-gen consoles, though it may have something to do with the possible lack of support for cross-platform play. The inability to transfer FIFA 21 Career Mode save games from PS4 –> PS5 or Xbox One –> Xbox Series X is perplexing. And Pro Clubs’ exclusion makes little sense, since EA is including Ultimate Team and Volta Football.

And that’s not the one thing you need to know in the event that you plan to switch consoles with FIFA 21. The free copy you get on PS5 or Xbox Series X — EA calls it “Dual Entitlement” — is a digital down load. If you purchase FIFA 21 digitally, you do not need to do anything. However, if you buy FIFA 21 on disc for PS4 or Xbox One, you may need to insert that disc on PS5 or Xbox Series X.

This will not work on discless consoles because the PS5 Digital Edition, EA notes. If you have not decided which version of PS5 or Xbox Series X you are getting — Microsoft has yet to unveil a discless version, in addition — you should obtain FIFA 21 digitally to not come across any dilemmas. But in the event that you must have FIFA 21 on disc, make sure that your next-gen console has that capability aswell.

FIFA 21 is out October 9 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.