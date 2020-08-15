FIFA 21 Free kicks: How to score from set pieces in the new game

Choosing the best gamers and the best free kick type is very crucial. Follow our specialist tutorial to learn how to score them in FIFA 21

Free kicks can be an exceptionally reliable method of scoring objectives in FIFA 21, with the free kick system presented in FIFA 20 revived for the most current variation of the game.

At initially, it can be challenging to even get the ball on target, once you have actually fine-tuned your abilities, you ought to be able to transform the bulk of your possibilities and turn losses into wins.

Follow our specialist tutorial to learn how to score free kicks in FIFA 21.

How to choose free kick takers in FIFA 21

Most groups have a free kick taker picked by default, however often this gamer might not be finest fit to the specific free kick position or range, or might not even be the finest set piece taker on the group.

You can alter your free kick taker prior to you try a shot by pushing R2 on PlayStation or RT on Xbox.

This will raise a list of all offered gamers (including your goalkeeper, if you so dream) and shows their appropriate characteristic scores.

There are a couple of crucial qualities to keep in mind when selecting which gamer needs to take your free kicks.

The very first characteristic revealed is whether the gamer is left …