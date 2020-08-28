Fidel Origa: Wazito FC unveil 13th new signing, from Western Stima

The Nairobi- based club have actually now set a new mark of signed gamers after they revealed another midfielder

Wazito FC have actually set a transfer record this window after revealing their 13th new gamer in Fidel Origa.

No Kenyan Premier League (KPL) club has actually ever made as lots of finalizings in a single window as the enthusiastic Nairobi- based clothing, who have actually likewise trapped Maurice Ojwang from Western Stima, Steven Odhiambo from Western Stima, Castro Ogendo from Bidco United, Peter Odhiambo from Gor Mahia and Jackson Juma from AFC Leopards.

Others are Kevin Okumu from promoted side Nairobi City Stars, Jackson Juma from AFC Leopards, Edwin Omondi from Western Stima, Boniface Omondi from Gor Mahia, Kevin Kimani from Mathare United, Mark Otieno from Leeds United and striker Vincent Oburu from AFC Leopards.

“We are elated to announce the acquisition of Fidel [Origa] from Kenyan Premier League side, Western Stima,” the club verified on their official website.

” A holding midfielder by trade, Origa was among the top-performing midfielders in the league last season and he will now wear our black and yellow from 2019/20 project.

“Origa is a Mautuma High School alumnus. He has actually formerly bet Kariobangi Sharks and is a Kenya U20 worldwide. At Wazito he will satisfy some familiar faces as Musa Masika, Bixente …