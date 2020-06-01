FIDE Top 100 players feature five Armenian grandmasters – Panorama

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian maintained the seventh spot on the most recent World Chess Federation (FIDE) scores, the National Olympic Committee reported. Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen continues to prime the record of 100 strongest chess players of the world, the supply mentioned.

Four different Armenian chess players Gabriel Sargissian, Karen Grigoryan, Hrant Melkumyan and Sergei Movsesian rank 53rd, 71st, 77th and 99th on the record, respectively.