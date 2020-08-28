FIDE 2020: Armenia qualifies for quarter-finals   – Armenian News

Armenia secured its place for the quarter round of the 44th World Chess Olympiad after gaining advantage over Greece in two successive matches.

The national team confidently beat the rival 4.5-1.5 in the first match. Levon Aronian, Gebrieln Sargsyan, Lilit Mkrtchyan, Anna Sargsyan and Hayk Martirosyan ended the match in a draw; Elina Danielyan suffered defeats in both games.

The winners in the second match were Aronian and Anna Sargsyan. Gabriel Sargsyan, Hayk Martirosyan and Lilit Mkrtchyan evened their scores with the rivals.

The Armenian team will face India in the quarters. Also, Azerbaijan and Georgia, Russia and Hungary, and US and Ukraine will meet together in the next round.