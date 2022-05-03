“Today we witnessed how journalists belonging to the opposition threaten the police,” wrote the secretary of the “Civil Contract” faction Arthur Hovhannisyan on his social platforms.

One of the official media outlets today detailed ․ “Yesterday, another incident took place between a police officer and a journalist of” Yerkir Media “TV channel, which is the microphone of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, when the latter told the policeman” “Next time you stand in front of me, I will kill you.”

“Aravot” tried to find out whether such an incident had taken place. The director of “Yerkir Media” TV Bagrat Yesayan said in response ․ “I do not comment on stupid compositions.”