Ficmax Green Massage Gaming Chair High Back, Big and Tall Computer Gaming Chair with Footrest, Ergonomic Gamer Chair for E-Sport, Reclining Video Game Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support

Price: $249.99
(as of Aug 25,2020 04:32:22 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Massage Lumbar Support
Function massage lumbar support and PU leather head pillow offer your neck and waist a full support.
PU adjustable Armrest
Adjustable up and down armrests offer you a comfortable support with high quality PU material.
Sturdy Nylon Wheels
Nylon casters,rolling smoothly and tested by 1000 times rolling，prevent scratching to the floor.
Retractable Footrest
Sturdy retractable footrest can offer your feet a leisure time in you recline position.
Cost
129.99
189.99
159.99
129.99
179.99
Material
PVC Leather
PU Leather
Metal Legs
PU Leather(Carbon Fiber Texture
PU Leather
90~180° Reclining
✓
✓
✓
✓
Retractable Footrest
✓
✓
✓
Massage Lumbar Support
✓
✓
✓
✓
Height Adjustable
✓
✓
✓
✓
Weight Capacity
250LBS
300LBS
300LBS
300LBS
Cushion Thickness
3.9 inch
4.8 inch
4.8 inch
4.8 inch
Size Map
XX-Large
XXX-Large
XXX-Large
XXXX-Large
XXX-Large
LED Light
✓
✔Fits your style: Tilt, rock or swivel, adjust at your own pleasure.
✔Premium Quality Material: Dirt & fade resistant PU leather & 4.8-inch thick high-density memory foam.
✔Built to last: Complete metal framework & Heavy duty wheelbase. Class 4 hydraulic piston (Max capacity: 300 LB).
✔Designed for Comfort: 180 degrees full tilt mechanism. Retractable footrest, adjustable armrest, and large seat cushion. Complimentary neck pillow & USB powered lumbar massage pillow.
✔Shipping & Customer Service: Standard 2-7 days delivery by Amazon. 30 days of free returns & money back. 12 months warranty on replacement parts.