Ficmax Ergonomic Gaming Chair Massage Computer Gaming Chair Reclining Racing Office Chair with Footrest High Back Gamer Chair for E-sports Large size Gaming Desk Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support

Product Description
Specification:
– Ficmax XXX-Large Size Ergonomic Massage Gaming Chair with Footrest.
Sell Points:
– Racing Style Computer Gaming Chair with Footrest, Massage Lumbar Support, 90-180° Reclining.
Maximum Capacity:
– 300LBS
New Upgraded Details:
– 2D Height Adjustable Armrest and PU Surface to provide a comfortable hand-feeling
– Super Thick Seat Cushion to Provide a Long-Time Sitting
Ergonomic Gaming Chair:
– Relax Your Body with The Massage Lumbar Support and Footrest
Dimensions for Package:
– 33.1″(L) x 25.2″(W) x 12.6″(H)/ 84cm(L) x64cm(W) x32cm(H)
Shipping Weight:
– 56.2bs / 25.5kgs
Net Weight:
– 51lbs / 23.2kgs
Material:
– PU Leather
– Alloy Frame
– ABS Plastic
– High Density Shaping Foam
Components:
– Seat(21.8″ x 17.8″): 1 pc
– Backrest(34.2″ x 20.8″): 1 pc
– Footrest (14.2″x 8.5″): 1 pc
– Seat& Backrest Connector Shell L&R: 2 pc
– Wheel Base: 1 pc
– Gas Cylinder with Plastic Guard: 1 pc
– Armrest Set: 2 pcs
– Massage Lumbar Support : 1 pc
– Headrest Pillow: 1 pc
– Seat Plate Mechanism: 1 pc
– Caster Wheels: 5 pcs
– Socket Bolts(which are pre-assembled on the chair): 14 pcs
– Phillips Screws: 2 pcs
– Screwdriver Socket& Phillip: 2 pcs
– Rubber Ring: 2 pcs
– Instruction Manual: 1 pc
Material
PVC Leather
PU Leather
Metal Legs
PU Leather(Carbon Fiber Texture)
PU Leather
90~180° Reclining
✓
✓
✓
✓
Retractable Footrest
✓
✓
✓
Massage Lumbar Support
✓
✓
✓
✓
Height Adjustable
✓
✓
✓
✓
Weight Capacity
250LBS
300LBS
300LBS
300LBS
Cushion Thickness
3.9 inch
4.8 inch
4.8 inch
4.8 inch
Size Map
XX-Large
XXX-Large
XXX-Large
XXXX-Large
XXX-Large
LED Light
✓
✔Fits your style: Tilt, rock or swivel, adjust at your own pleasure.
✔Premium Quality Material: Dirt & fade resistant PU leather & 4.8-inch thick high-density memory foam.
✔Built to last: Complete metal framework & Heavy duty wheelbase. Class 4 hydraulic piston (Max capacity: 300 LB).
✔Designed for Comfort: 180 degrees full tilt mechanism. Retractable footrest, adjustable armrest, and large seat cushion. Complimentary neck pillow & USB powered lumbar massage pillow.
✔Shipping & Customer Service: Standard 3-7 days shipping . 30 days of free returns & money back. 12 months warranty on replacement parts.If you have any problems about Ficmax gaming chair，please feel free to contact Ficmax 24 / 7 customer service team.