Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group will have a new name: Stellantis. Yes, it’s dumb

Is it a new medication for a medical condition you never heard of, where the drugmaker’s ad tells you to “ask your doctor?”

The name was unveiled Wednesday night. The company said it comes from “the Latin verb ‘stello,’ meaning ‘to brighten with stars.'”

“It draws inspiration from this new and ambitious alignment of storied automotive brands and strong company cultures that in coming together are creating one of the new leaders in the next era of mobility while at the same time preserving all the exceptional value and the values of its constituent parts,” said the company’s statement.

You won’t see Stellantis on the company’s cars or dealerships, however. It will simply be the corporate name.

The brand names of Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati, all part of Fiat Chrysler today, will continue. So will Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, which are the PSA Group brands, none of which are available in the US market.

General Motors GM Daimler DDAIF It’s unusual in the auto industry to have a corporate name that does not include one of a company’s brands. Until now,andwere the exceptions among global automakers. Both names go back more than a century.

Toyota TM Volkswagen VLKAF Ford F Tesla TSLA All other major automakers – such asand the rest – have names that reflect their best selling brands. All buthave other car brands not in their corporate names.

Chrysler has been through two other mergers in the past 25 years and the name of its most famous brand stayed in the corporate name both times, with DaimlerChrysler and Fiat Chrysler. In between it was owned by a private equity firm and used solely the Chrysler name.

An uneven history of creating new corporate names

Coming up with new corporate names can be a tricky business.

Often during a merger a company will simply chose the brand it believes to be stronger, even if it’s not the company doing the buying.

American Airlines AAL T-Mobile TMUS America West bought US Airways out of bankruptcy and took the US Air name. Then the new US Air bought, again out of bankruptcy, and took the American Airlines name. The recent merger of Sprint and T-Mobile was done under thename.

a new name is concocted as part of a merger. Verizon VZ merger of Bell Atlantic and GTE. That made-up word raised eyebrows then just as Stellantis is this morning, but in the last 20 years it’s become a major established brand name that few think twice about today. But oftena new name is concocted as part of a merger.was formed by the 2000merger of Bell Atlantic and GTE. That made-up word raised eyebrows then just as Stellantis is this morning, but in the last 20 years it’s become a major established brand name that few think twice about today.

Other names haven’t aged as well. Verizon created a subsidiary called Oath in 2017 to hold the assets of Yahoo that it had just bought and the assets of AOL that it already owned. The name was dropped in December in favor of Verizon Media.

Mondelez International MDLZ well-known brands such as Oreos, Ritz or Cadbury. Kraft, too, pointed to Latin as the reasoning for the made-up word, saying that “monde” derives from the Latin word for “world,” and “delez” was meant to be a fanciful expression of “delicious.” Kraft Foods picked the namefor the snack food division it spun off in 2012, rather use the name of any itswell-known brands such as Oreos, Ritz or Cadbury. Kraft, too, pointed to Latin as the reasoning for the made-up word, saying that “monde” derives from the Latin word for “world,” and “delez” was meant to be a fanciful expression of “delicious.”