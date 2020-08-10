Fiat Chrysler accuses General Motors of ‘smear campaign’ after spying allegations

Fiat Chrysler has actually called allegations it planted a spy on General Motors’ board “despicable” and implicated its competitor of running “a smear campaign”, in the current twist in a bitter legal fight in between the 2 carmakers.

Last November, GM implicated FCA of triggering it damage by paying allurements to union authorities that damaged pay settlements and led to it needing to pay greater salaries.

Judge Paul Borman dismissed GM’s case inJuly

Last week, GM declared to have actually revealed fresh information about FCA, consisting of that a union member on GM’s board was a “paid mole” for FCA, which the business utilized a network of overseas accounts to conceal allurements paid to unions.

FCA rigorously rejected the claims in its counterclaim submitted on Monday.

“GM must know that the prospect of the court changing its mind . . . is slim to none, so this motion is apparently a vehicle for GM to make more defamatory and baseless accusations about a competitor that is winning in the marketplace,” it stated.

The allegations “reads like a script from a third-rate spy movie” and “would make John le Carré cringe,” it included, stating that GM “is engaged in a smear campaign”.

It stated holding worldwide checking account is “unremarkable and certainly not illegal” offered the business’s existence in 130 …