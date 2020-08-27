FIA toughens up track limits policing for Belgian GP

While the kerb on the peak of Raidillon has actually long been a focus of the FIA, with motorists pressing the limits in cutting the corner to attempt to acquire time, F1 has now likewise explained it will not enable motorists to abuse track limits at 2 other locations.

It has actually now enforced clampdowns on the exit of the downhill left hander after Rivage and the exit of the last chicane that leads on to the start-finish straight.

Drivers have actually been informed that for all 3 corners, at any time in practice or certifying that they run large and cut behind the painted kerbs then they will have their lap times erased.

In the race, the FIA has likewise stated that it will not endure any duplicated abuse of track limits– with just 3 allowances made on Sunday prior to motorists will be reported to the stewards.

In a note sent out to groups, F1 race director Michael Masi was company that there will just be 3 exceptions in overall prior to motorists are reported to the stewards– instead of 3 for each corner.

“On the third occasion of a driver cutting behind the kerb at Turn 4, Turn 9 – exit and Turn 19- exit during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards,” stated Masi.

“For the avoidance of doubt this means a total of three occasions combined not three at each corner.”

The …