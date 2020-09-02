FIA reveals plan to review F1 superlicence system

The FIA presented a brand-new points-based system for chauffeurs to get a superlicence needed to race in F1 in 2016 as part of its restructuring of the junior single-seater ladder.

Drivers wanting to race in F1 needs to get 40 points throughout 3 seasons in other champions, motivating them increase through the FIA’s single-seater ladder to gain experience and accumulate the needed points.

Many racing seasons have actually been reduced or changed as an outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It has actually likewise brought into concern future involvement in series due to spending plan restraints dealing with numerous young chauffeurs, and the unpredictability dealing with champions.

The FIA has actually now verified it will be performing a complete review of the existing very licence system, stating it desired to “ensure that the super licence system that underpins its pathway from junior competition to the top levels of single-seater racing continues to provide competitors with fair and equitable opportunities to progress.”

“The measures being explored by the FIA Super Licence Working Group, in consultation with a wide variety of circuit racing teams, promoters and drivers, also seek to safeguard potentially vulnerable series by specifically targeting the encouragement of participation once competitive activity resumes,” the FIA stated in a declaration.