FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza

Track limits ended up being a concern throughout in 2015’s Italian GP conference, and throughout the weekend FIA Formula 1 race director Michael Masi presented a recommendation to Parabolica in the notes he released to groups. However, the topic has actually been even more clarified for this year.

Timing loops have actually been constructed into the track at Parabolica in order to permit race control to keep an eye on offenses.

Regarding Parabolica (Turn 11), Masi composed: “A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track (all four wheels over the white track edge line) on the outside of Turn 11, will result in that lap time and the immediately following lap time being invalidated by the stewards.”

Then in a recommendation to both Parabolica and the 2nd chicane (Turn 5), he included: “Each time any cars and truck passes behind the kerb or crosses the white line, groups will be notified by means of the main messaging system.

“On the 3rd celebration of a chauffeur cutting behind the pinnacle of Turn 5, and/or crossing the white line on the beyond Turn 11 throughout the race, he will be revealed a black and white flag, any additional cutting will then be reported to the stewards.

“For the avoidance of doubt this implies an overall of 3 events integrated, not 3 at each corner.

“The above requirements will not instantly use to any chauffeur …