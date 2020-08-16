Few signs of collective mourning as the US nears 170,000 coronavirus deaths

President George W. Bush provided words of convenience and motivation at the jam-packed National Cathedral in Washington, where 4 previous US presidents as well as political and spiritual leaders collected on a gray cloudy early morning that paved the way to intense sunlight.

“Grief and tragedy and hatred are only for a time,” Bush stated. “But goodness, remembrance and love have no end. The Lord of life holds all who die, and all who mourn.”

For days mourners put into homes of praise. Church bells tolled. The dead were kept in mind at candlelight vigils throughout the nation.

Nearly twenty years later on, in the middle of another nationwide catastrophe that has the US approaching 170,000 deaths from Covid -19, there have actually been few signs of collective mourning amongst Americans.

In truth, it wasn’t up until late May, with the death toll nearing 100,000, that flags on federal buildings would be lowered to half-staff to honor coronavirus victims and members of the military. The nature of the contagion is much to blame. Stay- at-home orders required millions of Americans to separate to keep the illness from dispersing. The dying mostly died alone. Hospitals and assisted living home shut its doors and put Covid -19 clients in seclusion. Priests administered last rites over the phone. Helpless households stated goodbyes the very same method. Funerals were canceled, held off or held online. Mass events were forbidden. “Without a method to collect with others to mark a loss, to acknowledge the loss, we are entrusted to an …

