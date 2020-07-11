‘Few dozen’ US Marines get coronavirus on Japan’s Okinawa, official says

“In light of recent clusters of positive COVID-19 cases on Okinawa, Marine Forces Japan has implemented additional HPCON measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus,” the tweet read. “These measures have been put into place to protect our forces, our families, and our local communities.”

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said he could say only that a “few dozen” cases have been found recently because the U.S. military requested the figure perhaps not be released to the general public, The Associated Press reported.

UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON RESEARCHERS CREATE HEATED AIR CONDITIONER FILTER THAT CAN KILL CORONAVIRUS ‘INSTANTLY’

The restrictions included the suspension of off-base liberty, going to any off-base establishment without prior approval, visiting any off-base restaurant or taking public transit. It also discouraged conditioning off the beds base and the usage of any external daycare or childcare service.

The Marine Corps Installations Pacific also issued a message on Facebook about the increased cases and said the newest measures will soon be revisited and reviewed every three days.

The Corps didn’t list the precise number of cases, however, or if any of the Marines were symptomatic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Okinawa reportedly has about 150 total cases of the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.