Fête de la Musique brings crowds out in Paris with little concern for coronavirus

Photographs emerged on social media that showed large crowds of twentysomethings celebrating what resembled a Mardis Gras-type party in the streets. The country is placed to lift some additional restrictions including children under 15 time for school and the reopening of concert halls. There have reportedly been 160,377 cases in the country and nearly 30,000 deaths.

The BBC reported that there have been some clashes with police that resulted in the usage of tear gas. The new agency reported that the function usually draws millions to the streets and the party lasts well in to Monday morning.

Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization’s emergency chief, said “the numbers are quickly rising because the epidemic is developing in a number of populous countries at the same time,” even as it looks stabilizing as well as reducing in parts of Western Europe.

In its latest Situation Report on COVID-19 late Sunday, WHO reported the biggest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count — significantly more than 183,000 new cases in a 24-hour period. That was underpinned by over 54,700 new cases in Brazil and much more than 36,600 in the United States.

Dr Gilbert Deray of Paris’s La Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital, told the BBC that it will be catastrophic if the coronavirus returned to the country. “I understand that the Fête de la Musique is liberating but couldn’t we avoid it this year?”

