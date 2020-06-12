Festivals are coming soon! Scott Morrison changes national guidelines

Scott Morrison has changed national coronavirus guidelines to allow fans to go to the footy and music lovers to attend festivals from the following month.

Step-three restrictions, which are because of be implemented by states and territories in in July, originally capped numbers in a venue at 100 people.

The national cabinet today decided to remove that number and replace it with a four-square-metre social distancing rule.

The national guideline cap on numbers for indoor venues will undoubtedly be removed in step-three. This means seated and ticketed festivals will undoubtedly be allowed at stadiums

Mr Morrison said stadiums with less than 40,000 seats should be able to host 25 per cent of the capacity, paving the way for 10,000 fans to go back to sports games.

Festivals where fans are seated and issued with tickets is likewise allowed to resume.

Stadiums with more than 40,000 seats will undoubtedly be get individual guidance on just how many people they are allowed, Mr Morrison said.

Funerals and churches is likewise allowed an unlimited amount of socially distanced people.

There would also be no cap on numbers for pubs and restaurants but Mr Morrison said nightclubs were unlikely to re-open as it would not be commercially viable for them to do this with social distancing.

The Prime Minster also unveiled that the Queensland Premier has decided to open the state’s border on July 10 and South Australia’s borders will open on 20 July.

In a warning to other premiers who’ve refused to open their borders, that he said international students will never be allowed to enter a state until state borders have been removed.

‘If people cannot come to a state from Sydney, then no-one is coming to a state from Singapore,’ he said.

‘If you want borders open for international students then you need certainly to open borders for Australians.’

However, Mr Morrison was hopeful that internal borders could be gone in July and trials to let international students reunite could begin.

‘On international students we’ll be working closely on states and territories, firstly on a pilot basis, allow, in a very controlled setting, for international students to be able to come quickly to Australia,’ that he said.

Mr Morrison also warned protesters to not attend Black Lives Matter rallies simply because they are perhaps not safe.

Two protests are scheduled this week-end in Perth and Sydney after the death of black security guard George Floyd in the US.

‘The medical advice is that this is definitely an unsafe move to make. It puts not only your own personal health in danger, but it puts other people’s lives at risk,’ Mr Morrison said.

Chief Medical officer Brendan Murphy agreed, saying protests are dangerous.

‘Those sort of events where you’ve got a large number of those who don’t know one another and who we can’t contact trace easily or track one of the highest risk events,’ that he said.

‘You can not make them safe, despite all of the attempts of organisers.’

A protester at a rally in Melbourne on Saturday had tested positive for coronavirus, sparking fears of another wave.

Tens of a large number of protesters marched through Australian cities to get the Black Lives Matter movement. Pictured: A protest in Sydney on Tuesday

Also in his press conference, the Prime Minister apologised for saying on Thursday that there clearly was no slavery in Australia.

In an interview on Sydney radio 2GB, the that he was asked whether statues of Captain James Cook should be removed in a reaction to a movement in the UK to topple monuments to slave traders.

He rejected the idea and said: ‘It was quite a brutal place, but there clearly was no slavery in Australia.’

Thousands of activists have remarked that although slavery was never legal Down Under, convicts, Indigenous Australians and Pacific Islanders were all victims of forced labour.

‘My comments were not designed to give offence and if they did a deeply regret that and apologise for that,’ he said.

‘This is not about getting into history wars.’