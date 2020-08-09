Ferro is the first champion in five months as WTA Tour returns By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: French Open – Roland Garros



(Reuters) – France's Fiona Ferro ended up being the first WTA champion in five months on Sunday as she subdued Anett Kontaveit 6-2 7-5 to win the Palermo Ladies Open, the first Tour occasion to be staged given that the COVID-19 epidemic closed down the sport.

Ferro went 10 matches unbeaten in local exhibit occasions after the Tour was suspended in March, and continued to collect more momentum with five more wins in Palermo today as significant tennis returned in the Sicilian capital.

“I think it was my best match of the week,” the 23- year-old Ferro stated after landing the 2nd title of her profession with a dominant screen. “I was feeling relaxed… I don’t know why because it was a final! I wasn’t really feeling pressure.”

Several exhibit occasions have actually happened worldwide given that the sport was stopped in early March due to the pandemic however the ladies’s claycourt competition in Palermo was the first throughout both the elite WTA and ATP trips in fivemonths

There were rigorous health procedures, consisting of minimal variety of fans and no handshakes in between gamers after the match.

Players and authorities went through COVID-19 tests every 4 days and one gamer who checked favorable took out of the competition last …