Ferrari’s driver changes: Jean Alesi’s verdict on impact of 2021 switch







Ferrari’s break with custom to type a youthful line-up of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz subsequent season will show simpler for the workforce to handle, in response to their former driver Jean Alesi.

F1’s greatest workforce will area their youngest line-up in half a century in 2021 when 25-year-old Sainz replaces four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, 32, subsequent to the 22-year-old Charles Leclerc.

Alesi was an analogous age to Sainz when he was signed by Ferrari in 1991 as F1’s sizzling younger property with the Frenchman racing for the Scuderia for 5 campaigns and claiming the one Grand Prix win of his profession with them in Canada 25 years in the past subsequent week.

But Alesi, who had twice completed second for midfield outfit Tyrrell in an attention grabbing first two seasons, was signed as team-mate to vastly skilled a number of champion Alain Prost.

But requested throughout an look on the Sky F1 Vodcast if having two younger drivers may show harder for Ferrari subsequent 12 months, Alesi stated: “It’s possibly the alternative. They can have one thing simple to regulate.

“They have two younger youngsters, they’ve two skilled drivers. Carlos, I perceive, is a really exhausting employee and he has the expertise with McLaren and Renault. He is coming from very skilled groups.

“So for the management it’s going to be easier to control these two drivers. When you have a world champion, when you have a charismatic driver, it’s very tough to make him soft.”

Vettel implied there was now not “perfect harmony” in his relationship with Ferrari when the 2 events unexpectedly final month introduced their impending break up.

1:32 Should F1 introduce reverse-grid Saturday races to boost the 2020 season? F1 legend Jean Alesi gave his take on the newest Vodcast Should F1 introduce reverse-grid Saturday races to boost the 2020 season? F1 legend Jean Alesi gave his take on the newest Vodcast

Unless he wins the title when the delayed 2020 season begins, Vettel will stroll away from Maranello with out the fifth world crown he coveted when becoming a member of in 2015 with the intention of emulating his childhood hero Michael Schumacher.

“I have massive respect for Sebastian because [he is a] four-time world champion. He put his talent and everything into this challenge to be world champion with Ferrari, and he failed,” stated Alesi, who raced for seven groups throughout 201 grands prix.

“He failed however not as a result of it is his fault or not as a result of it is the fault of the workforce, one thing did not go effectively. I used to be truly very stunned of this transfer [being announced] earlier than the championship had began.

“But meaning quite a bit I believe for somebody like him to be courageous sufficient to say ‘it is sufficient, I’ll end the season with Ferrari, however subsequent 12 months I do not know what I’ll do’.

“But for sure something didn’t go like it was supposed to.”

Alesi left Ferrari when Schumacher joined for 1996 and believes there’s a key distinction between that ultra-successful period to the Vettel one now.

“When you welcome a world champion like Sebastian, you want to give everything you can,” stated the Frenchman.

“The second factor is that if you’ll be able to. And when the workforce is now in a position to give what the champion is asking then the difficulty begins. If I take the Michael Schumacher instance, he took my place however he arrived with a full technical workforce. He labored with the identical folks he used to work [with at Benetton] to be world champion. It took him 4 years to be world champion, however it occurred.

“Sebastian’s situation was different. He arrived in a team and he tried to teach and to bring the technical team to work as he wants. But he didn’t bring with him Adrian Newey, so that changed a lot.”

Alesi against reverse F1 grids

Meanwhile, Alesi believes reverse-grid races usually are not the fitting match for the top of the motorsport ladder.

F1 chiefs and workforce bosses have held a recent spherical of discussions about whether or not they need to be launched for the second leg of the unprecedented Austria and Silverstone double headers, however opposition from Mercedes was adequate to shelve the plans once more.

“The reverse grid is very good for the categories like Formula 3, Formula 2 and Formula 4, but not Formula 1,” stated Alesi, whose son Giuliano races in F2.

“If I look what I did in my time, there was a little more technological freedom for the engineers. At the start of the grid you had V12, V10 and V8 engines At the beginning of the races when I started in P5 or P6 with my Tyrrell, I maybe had 25-30 kilos less than the McLaren-Honda or Ferrari.

“So my automotive was far more aggressive and that combined [it up]. So for 15 laps I used to be overtaking Senna, I used to be overtaking Nigel Mansell – my heroes. Everybody thought I used to be totally different however I had a light-weight automotive. Then slowly then they began to burn the gasoline they begin to be once more quick and coming again, however that made the race extraordinarily fascinating as one thing was at all times occur.

“But now when you start with the same engine, same tyres, same aero the top teams will always make a difference.”

The Formula 1 season will start on July 3-5 dwell on Sky Sports F1 with the Austrian GP. The race is the primary of eight in 10 weeks in Europe, with each race dwell on Sky Sports.