Ferrari wants “clarity and transparency” on F1 car copying

Racing Point was considered to have actually copied the style of Mercedes’ 2019 brake ducts for its 2020 car following a demonstration lodged by Renault, leading to a 15-point fabricators’ champion charge and a EUR400,000 fine.

But the group is permitted to continue utilizing the rear brake ducts for the rest of the season as the FIA stewards stated it might not be anticipated to unlearn the styles.

Racing Point is appealing the judgment in a quote to reverse the charge, while both Ferrari and Renault are likewise continuing with legal action as they pursue a harsher sanction.

While the FIA has actually verified it will secure down on tries to copy other automobiles from next season, Ferrari F1 manager Mattia Binotto stated the thrust of his group’s appeal was to get clearness on how copyright of groups might be safeguarded.

“The reason why we have confirmed our appeal, I think it’s because we need to seek clarification and transparency,” Binotto stated.

” I believe the brake duct is a point, however I believe that ultimately the choice of the International Court of Appeal open a more larger and more comprehensive conversation on the carbon copy car idea, which for us is very important.

“It’s essential too for the future of the Formula 1, because at the end it has to do with going over copyright, and I.