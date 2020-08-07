Ferrari to appeal FIA’s Racing Point ruling

Following multiple protests lodged by Renault at the last three races against Racing Point over the legality of its RP20 car, the FIA stewards made a ruling on the case on Friday morning.

Racing Point was found to have breached the sporting regulations in the design process of the brake ducts for its RP20 car, and was given a 15-point constructors’ championship penalty and a €400,00 fine. But the team is permitted to continue to use the brake ducts for the remainder of the season, sparking concerns among a number of teams over the ruling.

Ferrari Formula 1 chief Mattia Binotto said earlier on Friday the team would “carefully” go through the stewards’ decision and consider “what’s the next step”, noting the 24-hour window in which to lodge an appeal. Ferrari confirmed in a short statement on Friday evening that it would be appealing the FIA’s ruling.

“We can confirm that we have just stated our intention to appeal against this morning’s FIA Stewards’ decision regarding Racing Point,” the statement reads.

A McLaren spokesman later confirmed to Motorsport.com that the Woking-based outfit has also lodged a similar notification that it planned to appeal.

Sources have revealed that Renault has also notified the FIA that it too intends to appeal the decision, although…