Ferrari teams up with FIA for Girls on Track project, hopes to add female to driver academy







Ferrari are becoming the first partner of the FIA’s Girls on Track-Rising Stars programme, an initiative set up to help young female drivers reach the highest degree of motorsport.

The FIA, F1’s governing body, have launched the project to unearth the most effective female drivers between the ages of 12 and 16 from all over the world.

And Ferrari will collaborate with the FIA, signing a four-year agreement with the purpose of having two female youths competing in full-time FIA Formula 4 Championships included in the Ferrari Driver Academy – which current Scuderia F1 star Charles Leclerc recently came through.

“We are firm believers in the value of helping youngsters develop in motorsport,” said Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto. “The FDA has been operating for over a decade now, not just purely and simply selecting the right drivers, but in addition working on their cultural, technical and ethical education.

“With this in your mind, we felt we had to make a further effort to expand our area of operation to include female youths who want to get on in motorsport. Although there is absolutely no actual barrier to their participation, we have been aware that it’s harder for women to progress in this field.

“That’s why we have responded enthusiastically to the FIA initiative and we believe that we can help introduce even more young women to this fantastic sport. Who knows, maybe one day we will once again see a woman competing in a Formula 1 World Championship race for the first time since 1976.”

Sophia Floersch, who races in Formula 3, is set to be the only female driver competing in the FIA’s leading three categories this season.

Ross Brawn told Sky F1 earlier this week that Formula 1 is working on improving diversity, creating greater opportunities at grassroots level for young drivers, engineers as well as other potential roles.