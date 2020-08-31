Ferrari struggles not just down to engine

The red cars qualified in 13th and 14th places for the Belgian GP, and finished in the same positions, albeit with Sebastian Vettel moving ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.

In recent weeks there has been a focus on Ferrari’s power unit performance and the degree to which the Maranello outfit has been reined in since last year, following a series of regulatory clarifications.

Customer teams Alfa Romeo and Haas have also slipped to the back of the grid, having lost straightline speed.

However, former Ferrari technical director Brawn stressed that the Italian team also failed to get its tyres in the right operating window in the cool conditions seen at the Belgian GP, and that added to the team’s struggles.

However, Brawn believes that Ferrari can find respectable pace once more if it can resolve the tyre issues.

“I’ve been in a situation like Ferrari have found themselves in at Spa, where you don’t get tyres to work, the temperature doesn’t come and the drop off in performance is dramatic,” Brawn said in his post-race column.

“Regardless of what people say about the deficit they may have with the engine following the technical clarifications, you don’t lose 1.3s per lap from one year to next in that metric alone.

“They just couldn’t get the tyres in the zone. The fact it was colder at Spa would not…