Ferrari struggles “hurt even more” at Monza

Leclerc might handle just 13th location in Q2, while his colleague Sebastian Vettel stopped working to advance from the very first session, and will begin 17th.

It’s the very first time given that 1984 that there are no Ferraris in the leading 10 on the grid of the Italian GP.

On that event Michele Alboreto began 11th and Rene Arnoux 14th, although on a Sunday afternoon of high attrition the previous increased to 2nd location by the flag.

This weekend’s Monza occasion comes right away after a frustrating race at Spa, another location including high speed and a low downforce set-up, where Vettel and Leclerc ended up 13th and 14th.

“At the end we expected it a little bit coming into this weekend,” Leclerc informed Sky F1.

“We know that Spa and here are probably the two worst tracks for us, with another one probably a bit later in the year. It’s like this, it’s tough, because once you do a good lap and you do P13, it doesn’t feel good.

“For now it resembles this, and I require to draw out the optimum out of the cars and truck in the circumstance we remain in, which’s what I attempt to do.

“Surely, it hurts even more once it’s at home. It’s a reality at the moment for us unfortunately. We need to work, and hopefully for Mugello, which is still home for Ferrari, we’ll be a bit better.”

He included: “I hope that from next race onwards we’ll see a light at completion of the …