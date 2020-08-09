Ferrari says it’s our “duty” to support Vettel

After beginning 10 th at the British GP, Vettel had another hard receiving the 70 th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, stopping working to development into Q3. Charles Leclerc did make it through, and he begins 8th, 4 slots behind the location he obtained last weekend.

Vettel informed Italian TELEVISION that he was “up against a wall” and could not draw out anymore from the cars and truck.

Mekies firmly insisted that current work has actually enhanced the feel of the cars and truck, however that had not equated into lap time.

“I think Sebastian is second to none when it comes to fighting spirit and to try everything he can and be as constructive as one can be in trying to understand how to move the next limit,” stated the Frenchman.

” I believe what he revealed in stating we struck the wall is we have actually been attempting a lot of various things in the last 2 weeks here with him which in some way made the cars and truck feel much better, however didn’t appear to be any development in regards to lap time.

“And I believe it’s our responsibility now attempting to do anything we can to support him, and to ensure that we transform the much better cars and truck thing into lap time, due to the fact that he’s an enormous possession for the group and he’s not a property that we can leave. And for that reason we are together with him on that look for that missing out on batch of lap time that we want.

” I believe as he …