Ferrari quash talk of early Sebastian Vettel exit, ‘no tension’ with F1 star







Ferrari have actually dismissed any tips that Sebastian Vettel might leave the group prior to completion of the season, with Mattia Binotto firmly insisting there’s “no tension” with the German and “no doubts” about his capability.

It was verified back in May that Vettel, who had actually been anticipating a brand-new agreement, would be changed by Carlos Sainz at Ferrari next year – and ever since the four-time world champ has actually had a torrid start to F1 2020, scoring simply 10 indicate team-mate Charles Leclerc’s 45.

There has actually for that reason been speculation about whether he would even see out the year with the Scuderia, although Vettel firmly insisted there had actually been no “consideration or talks” about that possibility.

And when inquired about whether an early exit is possible, a determined Binotto informed Sky F1: “That’s …