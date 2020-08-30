Ferrari must question decisions by “certain members”

Ferrari plunged to its worst certifying efficiency of the season in Belgium on Saturday as Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel ended up 13th and 14th respectively.

It left Ferrari as the seventh-fastest group in certifying, continuing its frustrating start to the season after a substantial drop in efficiency over the winter season.

Ferrari handled to lock out the front row of the grid at Spa in 2015, and went on to beat Mercedes chauffeur Lewis Hamilton to success with Leclerc.

Giving his ideas on Ferrari’s present battles and if he missed out on the competitors with the group, Mercedes F1 chief Wolff called Ferrari “an iconic brand” and said that it “should be racing at the very front.”

“It’s not good for Formula 1,” Wolff said. “It’s bad for the competitors at the front. I quite feel with all the Tifosi and workers of Ferrari for this absence of efficiency.”

But Wolff stated that Ferrari needed to “question the priorities that have been set in recent times, and where the lack of performance comes from.”

Wolff included: “Nobody, from the fans and the Ferrari people, deserves such a result.”

Asked to clarify what he indicated by Ferrari’s top priorities, Wolff remedied his remark connecting to the entire group, rather stating that decisions taken by private members needed to be questioned.