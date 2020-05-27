Ferrari Legends Vodcast: Felipe Massa’s verdict on Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz



















It’s Ferrari associates reunited on the Sky F1 Vodcast, as former race-winning driver Felipe Massa, his long-time race engineer Rob Smedley, and ex-team boss Stefano Domenicali talk about the legendary Scuderia – previous, current and future

Felipe Massa believes Sebastian Vettel’s time at Ferrari shouldn’t be classed as a failure, saying the workforce’s 12-year wait for one more world title shouldn’t be solely right down to their drivers.

In a particular and entertaining ‘Ferrari Legends’ version of the Sky F1 Vodcast, three key members of the Scuderia’s final title-winning line-up – Massa and his former race engineer Rob Smedley, together with their ex-team boss Stefano Domenicali – had been reunited to reminisce about their years collectively at F1’s greatest workforce.

Massa additionally gave his take on the switch goings-on at his outdated workforce in latest weeks.

“You cannot forget that the last time Ferrari won the [constructors’] championship was in 2008,” mentioned Massa, who famously got here shut to creating it a title double that 12 months.

“It’s true that many good drivers [were] passing through the team and were not able to win. Including after 2008 I was there, and we never had really the car or the team to win.

0:52 Massa displays on what profitable the F1 world title in entrance of his residence Brazilian followers would have meant, had the championship not been denied him by Lewis Hamilton on the 2008 season’s wonderful ultimate lap Massa displays on what profitable the F1 world title in entrance of his residence Brazilian followers would have meant, had the championship not been denied him by Lewis Hamilton on the 2008 season’s wonderful ultimate lap

“Fernando [Alonso] undoubtedly made an unbelievable job in 2010. He arrived actually on the restrict preventing for the championship. But possibly, to be sincere, the automobile was not capable of win in that 12 months. In my opinion, he did an incredible job.

“All of the drivers which can be passing there [since] – Sebastian, Kimi [Raikkonen]- weren’t capable of win as a result of the workforce was not fully good to win the season.

“So it’s not only related to Sebastian. Sebastian did many great races, he won many races or he fought [for them], and he was always in front of his team-mate – even a good team-mate and champion like Kimi.”

Vettel’s supremacy was unquestioned, till final 12 months’s arrival of Charles Leclerc.

“Maybe last year things changed a little bit,” added Massa.

“We cannot actually overlook what Charlie did. He’s a driver I’m watching since karting and he confirmed that he is actually an enormous expertise and is usually a champion, or is usually a prime driver in no matter workforce he raced.

“[Sebastian] had some pressure inside and maybe that also was [which led to] some different decision that Ferrari took in front of them.”

Massa, who spent eight seasons in a Ferrari race seat and gained 11 occasions earlier than making manner for Raikkonen’s return in 2014, mentioned it was “not a surprise” that his former workforce and Vettel determined to go their separate methods on the finish of 2020.

And the Brazilian admits he wouldn’t now be shocked if Vettel left F1 completely.

“To stay in the team, he needs to be 100 per cent sure that he wants to stay – and the team as well. So he’s just arriving in a moment that they’re just trying to have a different direction,” mentioned Massa of the approaching cut up.

“Now if he’ll keep in Formula 1 or not is one other query.

“Sebastian is a driver and a man who’s all the time very targeted on what he desires. So I’m not stunned that possibly he decides even to cease. Definitely, in his place, to remain, he must discover a workforce that provides him the chance, or possibly the talks or the concepts, that he is positive that, ‘OK, it is good to remain’.

“Otherwise. I’m not sure he will stay [in F1].”

34:22 Ted Kravitz explains F1’s incoming new guidelines to chop prices and assist degree the taking part in area, rounds up the newest information from each workforce, and offers an replace on the 2021 driver market Ted Kravitz explains F1’s incoming new guidelines to chop prices and assist degree the taking part in area, rounds up the newest information from each workforce, and offers an replace on the 2021 driver market

How will Sainz get on subsequent to Leclerc in 2021?

Although Sainz is three years older and extra skilled in F1 than Leclerc, it’s the two-time race-winning Monegasque who’s being considered as Ferrari’s workforce chief into the long run.

Massa thought that Daniel Ricciardo would have been the front-runner for the opposite seat however believes Sainz has proven that he deserves the coveted drive.

“What I can say is I also expected Ricciardo maybe to be the Ferrari driver because everybody is thinking ‘Ricciardo will be the guy’,” admitted Massa. “But I believe we have to respect the choice of Mattia [Binotto] and the workforce to get Carlos.

“Carlos exhibits that he has the expertise. On his first 12 months of Formula 1 for those who actually get again and attempt to see all of the races, I believe he and Verstappen had been actually shut. He actually confirmed he has the pace, he has the expertise and he works loads.

“He is a big worker in the physical way, but also in the team. He grew a lot in his career and last year he did a really fantastic year for McLaren. He has the experience so has the capacity to give what the team wants.”

Massa, who was employed from Sauber in 2006 as Michael Schumacher’s team-mate when solely 24 years outdated, added: “It’s good to see Ferrari is investing within the driver that’s coming from not a prime workforce profitable races or with the outcomes, however believing within the driver.

“This is nice to see in the sport. But also now he needs to show what he is able to do. Now it depends on what he will show to the team. To get along with the team in the right way.

“It is true he has a really gifted and wonderful team-mate and Charles is unquestionably the long run champion in Formula 1 – possibly even current. I’m undecided if he may have the suitable automobile to win the championship this 12 months, however anyway he is a future champion.

“But Ferrari needs two good drivers because the championship is not only the driver, it’s also the team.”