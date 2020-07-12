Ferrari implode at Styrian GP after Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel collide



















1:52



Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel had been compelled out of the race after colliding at the beginning of the Styrian Grand Prix.

Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel had been compelled out of the race after colliding at the beginning of the Styrian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc apologised to Sebastian Vettel and admitted he “put all the efforts of the team in the bin” after crashing into his team-mate on the opening lap of the Styrian GP to additional compound Ferrari’s torrid begin to the brand new season.

The Ferraris got here collectively on the primary run to Turn Three, with Leclerc trying to go down the within of Vettel however clipping the kerb and being pitched right into a collision with the sister automotive.

Vettel retired instantly with a damaged rear wing and suspension, with Leclerc compelled to drop out a lap later with terminal automotive harm too.

The pair spoke within the TV interview pen after returning to the paddock and Leclerc then advised Sky Sports F1: “I apologised.

“Excuses will not be sufficient in occasions like this and I’m simply disenchanted in myself. I’ve finished a really dangerous job at the moment. I’ve let the group down.

“I can only be sorry, even though I know it’s not enough. I hope I learn from this and will come back stronger for the next races.”

0:42 Charles Leclerc apologises to Sebastian Vettel and his group after colliding along with his Ferrari team-mate on the opening lap of the Styrian GP Charles Leclerc apologises to Sebastian Vettel and his group after colliding along with his Ferrari team-mate on the opening lap of the Styrian GP

Ferrari had began the race from down in 10th and 14th positions and Leclerc, who picked up a penalty after qualifying, admitted: “It’s a tough time for the team. We don’t need that. The team don’t need that. I put all the efforts of the team in the bin. I’m very sorry, but it’s not enough.”

He added: “I was [too optimistic].”

Vettel stated: “I used to be preventing two different automobiles, we had been already three automobiles into flip three, and I used to be very stunned.

“I used to be not anticipating Charles to attempt one thing. I do not suppose there was any area.

“A big pity and something we should avoid, but not much I could have done differently. I was taking it easy and conservative because it was already very busy and tight.”

Vettel added: “I don’t think there was space, that’s why I think we collided.”

More to comply with..