Ferrari identifies issue that caused Leclerc’s DNF in Spain

Leclerc had actually been in contention to score some points at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya prior to his engine eliminated after striking a kerb in the last sector, triggering him to spin.

While Leclerc had the ability to return to the pits and have his safety belt re-tightened after not anticipating to rejoin the race, Ferrari decided to retire the vehicle, later on mentioning an electrical issue as the reason for his retirement.

The group has actually revealed ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix that it has actually recognized the reason for the electrical issue that required Leclerc out of the race in Spain, rejecting him the possibility to score some points.

“In this first part of the season we have seen the championship pretty much divided into two groups: on the one hand, three drivers who seem to be uncatchable and on the other, another ten or so all within a few tenths of one another,” stated Ferrari head of power system Enrico Gualtieri.

“In Barcelona, we paid a high price for a lack of reliability, and in fact we have now identified the problem with the electronic control unit that caused Charles’ retirement.

“But we likewise struggled with not increasing our certifying efficiency, which put us in a tight spot in the race.

“Aware of the present problems, we need to concentrate on our work in getting ready for the weekend. The primary objective is to …